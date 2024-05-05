Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Holds Rally In Ayodhya, LIVE UPDATES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hold a rally in Uttar Prades’s Ayodhya today (May 5). He is scheduled to visit the recently inaugurated Ram Mandir marking his first visit to the temple since the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir in January.

During his upcoming visit, he plans to embark on a dynamic roadshow stretching nearly 2 kilometers, coinciding strategically with the fervent campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. Just hours ago, he electrified the atmosphere with his impassioned address at a campaign rally held in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, a bastion traditionally associated with the Samajwadi Party’s influence.

Earlier today, Home Minister Amit Shah radiated confidence, predicting a significant surge in PM Modi’s electoral tally, potentially nearing the remarkable 400-seat milestone as the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls draws to a close. Shah, addressing a spirited NDA rally, also prognosticated that the BJP’s seat count could surpass the 100-mark after the initial two phases. In a scathing critique of the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh, he accused the party of fostering an environment rife with corruption and crime within the state.

LIVE UPDATES:

08:26 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow is underway in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Here’s a glimpse

08:00 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts a roadshow in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, with Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath.

07:50 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs ‘Dandavat Pranam’ at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.

07: 45 pm : PM Modi Offers Prayers in Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Lok Sabha Election 2024: This will mark PM Modi’s first Ayodhya visit since ‘pran prathistha’. PM Narendra Modi will shortly visit the Ram temple and hold a road show in Ayodhya.

07: 08 pm : Ayodhya gears up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Visuals

06:45 pm: Security tightened in Ayodhya, ahead PM Modi’s Visit