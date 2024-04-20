Revolutionizing Healthcare: GenWorks Health And COMEN Forge Strategic Partnership For Empowered Medical Landscape

GenWorks Health & COMEN have proudly announced their strategic partnership to meet the evolving needs of hospitals and nursing homes, ensuring swift and effective healthcare responses.

This collaboration signifies a major step forward in advancing hospital solutions, promising innovation, reliability, and efficiency in critical situations to enhance patient outcomes. Together, they aim to revolutionize medical care and establish new standards for excellence.

The partnership between GenWorks Health and COMEN represents a significant milestone for both organizations, heralding exciting opportunities for growth and innovation. GenWorks has always prioritized enhancing healthcare access in India through advanced technology, and it believes that joining forces with COMEN will further this mission for a healthier India.

GenWorks is actively expanding its network of partnerships with top-notch companies, leveraging its connected care technology platform to widen access to affordable healthcare across various areas of care. On the other hand, COMEN, a trusted provider of comprehensive medical solutions for over two decades, brings a wealth of experience in cutting-edge medical technology and a strong commitment to delivering high-quality products and services.

With COMEN’s rich R&D expertise in world-class medical technology and robust manufacturing capabilities, the collaboration aims to address a wide range of clinical needs in healthcare delivery centers. This includes offering best-in-class solutions for NICU, OR, ICU/CCU, and emergency departments, furthering the goal of providing top-notch healthcare solutions.

GenWorks, India’s largest distribution platform, caters to over 50,000 customers and is continually expanding. The strategic partnership between GenWorks Health and COMEN brings a host of benefits to customers, including top-notch products across ICU, OT, OR, and NICU from COMEN, GenWorks’ comprehensive service coverage with skilled service and application teams nationwide, and the connected care platform for Specialist Access in resource-constrained settings.

This collaboration aims to enhance workflow efficiency in hospitals and nursing homes by providing tailored solutions and intuitive interfaces. The goal is to streamline communication, resource allocation, and decision-making processes, creating a more agile and responsive medical system capable of addressing diverse challenges effectively.

At the core of this partnership is a shared commitment to empower healthcare professionals with the tools and support they need to excel. GenWorks Health and COMEN aspire to redefine the medical solutions landscape, ushering in a new era of innovation, efficiency, and excellence. Together, they stand as pillars of hope, dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals, improving patient outcomes, and saving lives in critical moments.

As they embark on this transformative journey, they invite doctors and healthcare professionals from all sectors to join them in shaping a future where every healthcare challenge is met with swift, effective, and compassionate care.

Kriswen, Director of COMEN India, and Terrance, Managing Director of COMEN India, expressed their thoughts on the GenWorks COMEN partnership, stating that “We were looking to expand our services in India considering it is a huge market for us. We met with GenWorks’ team and quickly realized they’re one of the biggest distributors with deep market penetration and great customer relationships. This partnership was born to scale and we are ready to grow together.”

Mr. Ganeshprasad S, Managing Director and CEO of GenWorks Health Pvt. Ltd., shared his thoughts on the dynamic partnership between GenWorks Health and COMEN, stating tha “We are very excited to announce this partnership to support our customers across the country with solutions for affordable access and saving lives @ work for a healthier India. We are confident that together, we can achieve remarkable success with our solution expertise, large customer base, and a workforce spread across 170 locations.”

