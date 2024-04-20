Turkish Doctors Provide Free Pediatric Care In Kabul Amid Afghanistan's Health Sector Challenges

In the midst of Afghanistan’s struggling economy and deteriorating healthcare system, Turkish doctors have arrived in Kabul to offer free pediatric care. According to Khaama Press, the Taliban-led Ministry of Public Health announced on social media that a team of Turkish physicians is providing pediatric and urological procedures at the Ataturk Children’s Hospital, collaborating with Afghan doctors, all at no cost.

The Afghan Ministry of Public Health also mentioned that Turkish doctors are training Afghan physicians in pediatric urology while performing these procedures. This initiative is significant given the ongoing challenges in Afghanistan’s healthcare system, as highlighted by the World Health Organization’s recent report predicting a tough year ahead for the country’s health sector.

Despite Afghan citizens spending substantial amounts on medical treatment abroad and facing difficulties affording basic necessities, initiatives like these provide much-needed relief to those in need.

ALSO READ

Unleashing India’s Scientific Brilliance: The Path To Powerhouse Status