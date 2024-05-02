Thousands Evacuate Due To Indonesia Volcano Eruptions, Flights Canceled

Renewed eruptions from Mount Ruang, a 725-meter volcano on Ruang Island, North Sulawesi, have led to fresh evacuation orders and disruptions in air travel this week. The volcano has been erupting sporadically since mid-April, posing a growing threat to nearby residents and air traffic in the region.

On Tuesday alone, Mount Ruang erupted three times, sending lava, ash clouds, and volcanic gases into the atmosphere. This activity prompted Indonesia’s national PVMBG volcanology agency to issue its highest alert level, warning of potential tsunamis triggered by volcanic material collapsing into the ocean.

Authorities have urged more than 12,000 people living on Tagulandang island, near Mount Ruang, to evacuate. Footage released by the National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) showed large crowds awaiting evacuation at ports amidst towering ash plumes.

The escalating volcanic activity has forced the closure of at least seven airports in the area, including the Sam Ratulangi International Airport serving Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi province.

Schools near Mount Ruang have also been closed to protect children from volcanic ash fallout. The PVMBG has advised the public to wear protective masks and exercise caution due to the risk of new eruptions and continuous earthquakes.

The impact of Mount Ruang’s eruptions has extended beyond Indonesia, with volcanic ash reaching eastern Malaysian airspace. Air Asia and Malaysia Airlines have canceled several flights as a precautionary measure.

Indonesia, known for its extensive volcanic activity due to its location along the Ring of Fire, has more than 120 active volcanoes. Mount Ruang’s previous eruption in April disrupted hundreds of flights and led to evacuations amid concerns of a potential collapse triggering a tsunami, highlighting the ongoing challenges posed by volcanic hazards in the region.