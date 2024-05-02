EU Pledges $1 Billion Aid For Lebanon Amidst Economic Turmoil

During her visit to Lebanon on Thursday, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced a significant aid package of $1 billion for the country. This aid is aimed at addressing Lebanon’s deepening economic crisis, which has been exacerbated by challenges such as a migrant crisis and the looming threat of conflict with Israel.

Von der Leyen emphasized that the aid is designed to strengthen essential services like education and healthcare in Lebanon. She stressed the importance of implementing reforms to generate positive economic momentum and create opportunities for businesses and citizens in the country.

Lebanon has been grappling with a protracted financial crisis, coupled with nearly seven months of border tensions between Hezbollah, a powerful Shiite group backed by Iran, and Israel. The country is currently in a state of political limbo, lacking a president and operating under a caretaker government with limited authority due to ongoing political deadlock among entrenched political factions.

In addition to the financial aid, von der Leyen highlighted the EU’s commitment to keeping legal pathways open for refugees seeking to enter Europe and supporting efforts to resettle refugees in EU member states. However, she also emphasized the need for cooperation to prevent illegal migration and combat human smuggling activities.

The EU’s aid package underscores its ongoing engagement with Lebanon and its commitment to supporting the country’s stability and development during these challenging times.