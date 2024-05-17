Putin Praises 'Brotherhood' Between Russians And Chinese During China Visit

On the concluding day of his two-day visit to China, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the strong people-to-people ties between Russia and China, emphasizing that the two nations are “brothers forever.” This sentiment was reported by the state news agency .

During his remarks ahead of a concert marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Beijing and the commencement of the Cross-Cultural Years, President Putin likened the relationship to a song from the 1940s. He expressed optimism about the future of these ties, referencing a popular song from that era that includes the line: “Russian and Chinese are brothers forever.”

Putin’s confidence in the enduring strength of the Russia-China partnership was evident as he stated, “I am sure that we will continue to strengthen the fraternal spirit of the harmonious Russian-Chinese partnership.” His speech, delivered in Russian and followed by a Chinese translation, received applause from the audience on both occasions.

READ MORE : Putin’s Arrival In China Aimed At Garnering Increased Support For War Effort

On Wednesday, Putin arrived in Harbin, his second stop during the state visit. He inaugurated the 8th Russian-Chinese Expo and the 4th Russia-China Forum on Interregional Cooperation in Harbin. This followed a busy schedule in Beijing, where he engaged in multiple rounds of talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The discussions covered Russian-Chinese relations and significant international issues.

Additionally, Putin is set to visit the capital of China’s northeastern Heilongjiang province, where he will participate in trade and cooperation forums. Historically, this region has experienced border tensions between China and Russia, but recent years have seen increased connectivity and cooperation, enhancing economic and cultural ties between the two neighbors.

This visit underscores the ongoing commitment to deepening the partnership between Russia and China, highlighting both leaders’ dedication to fostering closer ties in various domains.

Show Full Article