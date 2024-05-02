Island Nation Near Australia Elects Pro-China Prime Minister, Following Maldives

Today, Solomon Islands’ legislators voted in a secret ballot to appoint Jeremiah Manele, a former foreign minister, as the country’s new Prime Minister. Mr. Manele, known for his commitment to the Pacific nation’s China-friendly foreign policy, garnered 31 votes, as reported by Media Source.

This development in the Indo-Pacific region follows a similar trend seen in the Maldives earlier, where a strongly pro-China Prime Minister was elected.

His opponent, longtime opposition leader Matthew Wale, secured 18 votes in the 50-member parliament. The voting process, held amidst heightened security in the capital city of Honiara, saw extensive police presence around the parliamentary grounds to ensure order and prevent potential unrest.

Mr. Manele, expressing gratitude for the peaceful proceedings, commended the absence of past violent incidents during the election.

The appointment of Mr. Manele as Prime Minister comes after a recent national election that did not produce a clear majority for any political party. This election was closely monitored by China, the United States, and neighbouring Australia due to its potential impact on regional security, especially following the security pact with China signed by outgoing Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in 2022.

During his five-year tenure, Prime Minister Sogavare fostered strong ties with China but opted not to seek re-election. Nonetheless, his party continued to back Mr. Manele, who served as foreign minister in 2019 when the Solomon Islands established diplomatic relations with Beijing, marking a significant shift away from Taiwan.