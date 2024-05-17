Delhi Police Eye Visit to Chief Minister's Residence to Record Statements in Swati Maliwal Case

Delhi Police have initiated an investigation into the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal, who claimed she was attacked at the Chief Minister’s residence by Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar. The incident, which reportedly took place a few days ago, has sparked controversy and legal proceedings.

According to sources, Delhi Police may visit the Chief Minister’s house on Friday to record statements from the policemen and staff present during the alleged assault. The FIR was filed at the Civil Lines police station on Thursday, following Maliwal’s complaint. She alleges that she was slapped, hit on the stomach, attacked, and kicked by Bibhav Kumar.

The legal process is now moving forward, with Maliwal’s statement set to be recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code. This section enables a magistrate to record statements or confessions during a police investigation before the trial, ensuring legal accountability.

The FIR has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt). These sections address the severity of the alleged offenses and indicate the gravity with which the law views such incidents.

In response to the incident, Swati Maliwal urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not to politicize the matter, emphasizing the seriousness of what occurred. In a post on X, she expressed gratitude for the support she received and hoped for appropriate action to be taken. Maliwal also addressed those who attempted to tarnish her character, expressing a wish for their well-being.

The involvement of a sitting MP in such a controversy raises questions about security protocols and the safety of public officials. It also highlights the importance of swift and thorough investigations to ensure justice for victims of assault and harassment.

As the investigation progresses, all parties involved will await the findings of the Delhi Police and subsequent legal proceedings. Meanwhile, the incident serves as a reminder of the need for diligence in protecting individuals from all forms of violence and intimidation, regardless of their political affiliations.

