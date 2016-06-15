Switzerland Hosts June Summit Focused On 'Peace in Ukraine

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) stated that the summit will serve as a foundation for a peace process amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Switzerland plans to host a summit titled ‘Peace in Ukraine’ at the Burgenstock resort on June 15 and 16, with the aim of fostering a shared understanding of the path toward achieving just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) stated that the summit will serve as a foundation for a peace process amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Over 160 delegations have been invited to attend the summit on Peace in Ukraine. Swiss President Viola Amherd announced the summit date on Thursday and extended invitations to global leaders to participate.

“Honored to invite global leaders to the first Summit on Peace in #Ukraine. 15-16 June Burgenstock. Let’s advance dialogue based on the UN Charter towards a #PathToPeace. Global collaboration is key to shape a peaceful #future,” she stated in her post.

Additionally, the summit will capitalize on recent discussions, emphasizing the Ukrainian peace formula and other peace proposals grounded in the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law. “The overarching objective of the summit is to catalyze a forthcoming peace process,” stated the FDFA.

To fulfill this aim, the summit also aims to facilitate dialogue on pathways to achieve a comprehensive, equitable, and enduring peace for Ukraine, firmly rooted in international law and the UN Charter.

It also intends to “Promote a common understanding of a possible framework to reach this goal.”

Furthermore, the summit aims to collaboratively outline a roadmap for engaging both parties in a prospective peace process, as highlighted in the statement.

“The participation of a wide range of states and their contributions to the discussion will be crucial to reach these goals.”

Switzerland, known for its longstanding tradition of fostering dialogue, places great importance on the exchange of diverse perspectives as a means to pave the path towards peace in Ukraine.

