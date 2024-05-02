Rising Ocean Temperatures: A Growing Concern

The nation is currently experiencing widespread heatwaves, particularly severe in southern India, where Telangana has recorded temperatures as high as 43.5°C, and Chennai is expecting temperatures exceeding 40°C. Bengaluru has also observed high temperatures, reaching 37.5°C. This rise in both minimum and maximum surface air temperatures is also influencing the precipitation patterns across the country. Oceans are warming up

Rising surface air temperatures is not the only thing to worry about, according to researchers from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, along with international collaborators, have conducted a recent study predicting the potential effects on the Indian Ocean due to anticipated global carbon emission patterns. According to their findings, the Indian Ocean has already experienced a temperature increase of 1.2°C, with projections indicating a further rise of 1.7°C to 3.8°C between 2020 and 2100.

Although heatwaves are not uncommon, there’s growing concern over “marine heatwaves” due to their significant threat to marine ecosystems. With ocean temperatures on the rise, there’s a heightened risk of uneven distribution of precipitation worldwide. The ocean’s thermal capacity is currently increasing at a rate of 4.5 zetta-joules per decade, and projections suggest this rate will escalate to 16–22 zetta-joules per decade in the future. To provide context, one zetta-joule is equivalent to a billion-trillion joules (10^21 joules).

Risks of rising marine temperatures

Marine heatwaves also pose a high risk towards the biodiversity inside the ocean. The immidiate threat lies with the coral reefs because as the temperatures rise the corals become susciptible to bleaching, a phenomena that is affecting the corals world wide. This also brings problems for the fisheries sector as this uneven distribution distrurbs biodiversity and the usual migratory patterns.

In addition to impacting marine ecosystems, rising ocean temperatures also influence climate and weather patterns, leading to the rapid formation of intense cyclones and unpredictable rainfall patterns. Furthermore, temperature increases contribute to prolonged periods of drought at uncertain times which can be a serious threat to economies that are agriculture-intensive, like India.

Looking ahead

The problem at hand is bigger than it looks like, it is not an individual isolated episode of a common heatwave, but as the emmisions have risen constantly due to anthropogenic sources the whole globe has been engulfed under the effects of global warming.

There needs to be strict action and use of green energy must be pushed forward as the use of fossil feuls is one of the major contributors to carbon emmisions. The current global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are unlikely to have a significant immediate impact on the state of the ocean’s capacity. Unlike on land, the oceans respond more slowly to external inputs. Therefore, a more realistic approach is to focus on understanding the local impact of the Indian Ocean.

There needs to be enhanced data gathering and projection capabilities that India needs to prioritize by forming collaborative partnerships with countries that border the Indian Ocean. Currently, these efforts lag behind those in the Pacific region. Strengthening these partnerships will provide valuable insights to guide the development and protection of infrastructure and communities in the region.