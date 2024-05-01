Unprecedented Heatwave Hits Bengaluru, Marks Driest April in 41 Years

Bengaluru, previously known for its pleasant climate, has taken to a drastic change as the issue of climate change continues to soar. The city is experiencing an unprecedented heatwave, lately, signaling the harsh impact of climate change on the city. For the first time in the last 41 years, Bengaluru has begun bracing itself for an unusually hot summer, with a heatwave predicted from May 1 to 4. Prior to this, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also reported that Bengaluru did not receive any rainfall in April, marking a stark departure from the usual weather patterns observed since 1983.

The absence of rainfall in April, a month historically characterized by showers, has raised concerns among experts. A Prasad, a senior scientist at the IMD Bengaluru observatory, highlighted the significance of this anomaly, stating, “This is the first time since 1983 that April has passed without rain in Bengaluru.”

In the past four decades, Bengaluru has never encountered such a dry April. The city recorded zero millimeters of rainfall during the entire month. The impact of this lack of precipitation has been evident, with temperatures soaring. The mercury rose to 38.5 degrees Celsius, marking the second-hottest day in the city’s recorded history. The hottest day, at 39.2 degrees Celsius, was registered in April 2016.

Namma Karnataka weather provided insights into the rising temperatures, indicating that Bengaluru has returned to the 38-degree Celsius range after decades.

Here’s a historical overview of April temperatures in Bengaluru:

1. Highest April Temperature: April 24, 2016 — 39.2 Degree Celsius

2. Second-Highest April Temperature: April 28, 2024 — 38.5 Degree Celsius

3. Third-Highest April Temperature: April 30, 1931 — 38.3 Degree Celsius

4. Fourth-Highest April Temperature: April 30, 2024 — 38.2 Degree Celsius

5. Fifth-Highest April Temperature: Tied at 38.0 Degrees Celsius between April 27, 2024, and April 23, 2016