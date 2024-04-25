CIEL Reports 37% Surge in Fossil Fuel Lobbyists at UN Talks Targeting Plastic Pollution

According to an analysis by the Centre for International Environmental Law (CIEL), a nonprofit legal group, approximately 196 lobbyists from the fossil fuel and chemical industries, including 11 from India, have enrolled for the United Nations negotiations regarding the inaugural global treaty to address plastic pollution in Ottawa.

This marks a 37% rise from the 143 lobbyists registered during INC-3. CIEL scrutinized UNEP’s Provisional List of Participants at INC-4 in Ottawa. The fourth round of discussions on the Global Plastics Treaty (INC-4) is currently underway in Ottawa, Canada, from April 23-29, 2024. The analysis, as per CIEL, reveals that 196 lobbyists representing the fossil fuel and chemical industry have signed up for the talks on the plastics treaty, indicating a 37% increase from the INC-3 registration numbers.

“The total number of fossil fuel and chemical industry lobbyists registered is three times greater than the 58 independent scientists from the Scientists’ Coalition for An Effective Plastic Treaty and seven times greater than the 28 representatives of the Indigenous Peoples Caucus. 16 lobbyists for the fossil fuel and chemical industry registered across nine different country delegations, including four in Malaysia, three in Thailand, two in Iran and the Dominican Republic, and one each in China, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Turkey, and Uganda,” CIEL, which used registration data provided by the UN Environment Programme, which is overseeing the talks, said.

READ MORE

Lok Sabha Phase II: Karnataka, Kerala Gear Up For Intense Showdown; BJP Eyes Debut Win

The number of lobbyists from the fossil fuel and chemical industries surpasses the combined total of 180 representatives from the European Union delegations. Additionally, the total count of registered lobbyists from these industries is three times higher than the 58 independent scientists belonging to the Scientists’ Coalition for An Effective Plastic Treaty, and seven times more than the 28 representatives from the Indigenous Peoples Caucus.

Sixteen lobbyists representing the fossil fuel and chemical industry have registered across nine different country delegations. This includes four in Malaysia, three in Thailand, two in Iran and the Dominican Republic, and one each in China, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Turkey, and Uganda. Furthermore, the fossil fuel and chemical industry has enlisted more representatives than the combined total of the smallest 87 country delegations.

The Pacific Small Island Developing States (PSIDS) collectively registered 73 representatives, indicating they are outnumbered more than two to one by the fossil fuel and chemical industry lobbyists.

Approximately 99 percent of plastics are derived from fossil fuels, and the fossil fuel industry persists in viewing plastics and petrochemicals as essential. Both the chemical and fossil fuel industries resist reductions in plastic production, erroneously asserting that the plastics crisis is not solely a plastic issue, but rather a waste problem.

“The outcome of these talks is of critical importance to countries and communities around the world, and it is vital to expose and confront the role of corporations whose agendas are fundamentally in conflict with the global public interest. Access to the negotiations is just one piece of the puzzle. Some may argue that everyone enjoys equal access, but that is simply not true. Lobbyists are appearing on country delegations and are gaining privileged access to Member State-only sessions, where sensitive discussions unfold behind closed doors. Beyond the troubling number of lobbyists present at the negotiation talks, behind-the-scenes industry lobbying activities and events take place around the world in the months leading up to negotiations,” said Delphine Levi Alvares, Global Petrochemical Campaign Coordinator at the Center for International Environmental Law.

ALSO READ

PM Modi Expresses Gratitude To Italian Prime Minister Meloni For G7 Summit Outreach Sessions Invitation During Phone Call