Heatwave Alert Issued for Multiple Indian States; Northeastern States Expect Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has, once again, issued a heatwave alert across several states across the country. The forecasts released by the IMD suggest severe heatwave conditions in various regions over the next few days. Additionally, the IMD also anticipates rainfall in multiple northeastern states during this period.

According to the latest IMD advisory, severe heatwave conditions are expected to take place in isolated areas of West Bengal for the next four days. Similarly, Karnataka is likely to experience similar intense heatwave conditions over the same period. Odisha is expected to face a heatwave on April 25 and 26, with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar forecasted to witness these conditions until April 26. Jharkhand is also expected to experience a heatwave on April 25 and 26.

The IMD’s press release highlights the presence of specific weather systems influencing these conditions. It mentions, “A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam and another over northeast Bangladesh in lower tropospheric levels.” Consequently, the following weather patterns are expected:

-Arunachal Pradesh is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds until April 28. While, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to witness scattered rain during this period.

-Furthermore, West Bengal and Sikkim can expect light to moderate rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds until April 24. Odisha and Jharkhand are also likely to experience similar weather conditions on April 23.

The press release also indicated, “A cyclonic circulation lies over South Marathwada & adjoining West Vidarbha in lower tropospheric levels. A trough runs from south Chhattisgarh to south Kerala across Vidarbha, with a cyclonic circulation over South Marathwada & adjoining West Vidarbha and interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric levels.”