Wildfire Ravages Somasila Forest in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore District

A wildfire erupted in the Somasila forest area of Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district on Wednesday, unleashing thick plumes of black smoke and engulfing the biodiverse region in flames. Efforts to put out the blaze are currently underway, as officials strive to contain the escalating fire.

Images from the scene show that the forest has been shrouded in dense smoke, highlighting the severity of the ongoing wildfire. The Somasila forest, renowned for its rich biodiversity and ecological significance, now faces the threat posed by this destructive blaze.

According to experts, cited in a report, the surge in forest fire incidents across southern India can be attributed to multiple factors, including heightened aridity, above-average daytime temperatures, clear sky conditions, and calm winds prevalent during the early summer season.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: A fire burns through Somasila forest area in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore. Efforts are underway to bring the fire under control and douse it. pic.twitter.com/jNEQD28Mzp — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2024

Meanwhile, in a proactive measure to combat the menace of wildfires, the Naveen Patnaik-led government in Odisha recently mobilized seven teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) on Monday. These specialized teams were strategically deployed in vulnerable forest zones across Baliguda, Phulbani, Rayagada, Bonai, Kalahandi South, Similipal South, and Paralakhemundi forest divisions to swiftly respond to any emergent wildfire threats.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Debidutta Biswal, as quoted by PTI, affirmed that the wildfire incidents in Odisha have been brought under control with the concerted efforts of response teams. He noted a significant decline in forest fire occurrences compared to the previous year, with 12,000 detected fire points in 2024 as opposed to 32,500 during the corresponding period in the preceding year.

“To prevent the spread of fires in forest areas, seven ODRAF teams have been strategically stationed at vulnerable points. They are poised to swiftly respond to any emerging threats,” Biswal emphasized.

The coordinated efforts by forest officials and specialized response teams underscore the critical importance of proactive measures to combat and mitigate the destructive impact of wildfires, safeguarding the invaluable ecological wealth of India’s forested landscapes.

