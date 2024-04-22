Fire Erupts At Ghazipur Landfill In Delhi, Sparks Criticis

A significant fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi on Sunday evening, prompting swift action from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). Officials received a distress call regarding the blaze at 5:22 pm, leading to the immediate dispatch of two fire tenders to the scene.

Ongoing Efforts

Efforts are currently underway to extinguish the flames, with fire personnel working diligently to control the situation. In addition to the deployment of fire tenders, excavators from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been enlisted to aid in firefighting operations.

Political Backlash

The incident has drawn criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with accusations leveled against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for failing to address the longstanding issue of the Ghazipur landfill. Despite promises to clear the site by December 31 of the previous year, the failure to fulfil this commitment has sparked discontent among residents and political opponents.

Public Outcry

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor highlighted the inconvenience caused to residents and businesses by the smoke engulfing the area. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Singh took to social media to underscore the systemic failure of waste management policies, citing the Ghazipur landfill fire as a glaring example.

Environmental Concerns

The Ghazipur landfill has long been a subject of environmental concern, with its towering height reaching alarming levels by 2019. Previous incidents, such as a fatal collapse in 2017, have underscored the hazards associated with the site. Despite efforts to mitigate risks, the landfill continues to pose significant challenges to environmental sustainability.

Past Incidents

The latest fire adds to a series of previous incidents recorded at the Ghazipur landfill, including three fires in 2022 alone. These occurrences highlight the persistent threat posed by the landfill and the urgent need for comprehensive waste management solutions.

Government Accountability

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s pledge to resolve the landfill issue by the end of the previous year remains unfulfilled, with the site continuing to accumulate waste. The failure to address this issue not only undermines public trust but also raises questions about the effectiveness of waste management policies and practices.

The outbreak of yet another fire at the Ghazipur landfill underscores the urgent need for decisive action to address longstanding environmental concerns. As efforts to extinguish the flames continue, calls for accountability and sustainable waste management solutions grow louder, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing environmental sustainability for the well-being of Delhi’s residents and future generations.