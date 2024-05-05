The third phase of polling will begin soon and the whole country is engulfed in the spirit of elections. The political climate of the nation is highly charged and parties are campaigning with full rigor to address the issues of the electorate.

In an exclusive feature ‘The Hot Mic’ by NewsX, we embark on a journey to delve deep into the intricate tapestry of public opinion and perspectives on the ground. Today, we are privileged to be joined by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who will offer invaluable insights to help us gain a comprehensive understanding of the situation on the ground.

When questioned about his instincts regarding the elections and the prevailing sentiment among the people in his constituency, he responded, “In my constituency and the state people are with Modi-led Bhartiya Janta Party and I am quite confident about my constituency in particular as I have worked here and highest ever grants have been sanctioned to this constituency in the last 75 years.” He further emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schemes aimed at individual benefit and empowerment have been effectively delivered to the people.

Further into the interview, he candidly shared insights into his active lifestyle and the robust engagement he has maintained throughout the election campaigns, and said, “Jowar is the main food that is consumed in my household and it is very healthy and on a typical day, I complement this wholesome dietary choice with a 4-5 km walk and yoga.”

Further in the interview, we asked about the performance of the state BJP unit so far and the number of seats the NDA is anticipating from Karnataka this time. He elaborated on his thoughts, stating, “Under the guidance from B. S. Yediyurappa who is the senior most leader in Karnataka from the BJP, and Mr. Vijendra, we are all working together and working well. He further emphasised that last time the coalition had secured 26 seats in total and this time the tally would be even higher.”

Toward the end of the interview, we delved into the pressing issues surrounding the Dharwad constituency. In response, he elaborated on his views and said, “We have done many things in the last 10 years be it logistics or communications. We have also made an operational airport and we want to upgrade it with another terminal.” He added further, “Big industrialists want to invest in Hubli Dharwad as it is a very safe place and roads, water, infrastructure, and law and order have been maintained well.”

Pralhad Joshi, a prominent BJP leader, presently serves as the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, and Mines in India, assuming office on May 30, 2019. Since 2004, he has held the position of Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, representing the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. Our conversation with him provided valuable insights, offering a deeper insight into the ground-level perceptions ahead of elections. The Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency holds significance as one of the 28 parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka and the constituency is a strong bastion of the BJP.

Watch the full episode on our NewsX YouTube channel.

ALSO READ : Wealth 360 One Report: Slowdown In Private Equity Investment Deals In 2023-24