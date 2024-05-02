Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Submits Nomination For Kantabanji Assembly Seat

Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik on Thursday, submitted his nomination papers for the Kantabanji assembly seat. CM Patnaik is vying for seats in both the Kantabanji and Hinjili Assembly constituencies in the upcoming elections.

His election campaign commenced on April 24 from the Hinjili constituency, during which he highlighted Odisha’s distinction as the first state in India to introduce a dedicated agriculture budget.

Naveen Patnaik said, “This decade will be a golden era for the youth of the state as the government is placing emphasis on employment and skill development. We will bring a Youth budget in the state. Odisha is the first state in India to present a separate agriculture Budget.”

He further remarked that the coming decade will belong to Odisha.”Development is our identity. However, opposition parties are playing politics on every issue and opposing developmental activities. They had opposed projects including the Shree Mandir Prikrama project. People of the state are aware of it. The coming decade will belong to Odisha,” he added.

Simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are scheduled in Odisha across four phases: Phase one on May 13, Phase two on May 20, Phase three on May 25, and the final Phase on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) dominated, securing 20 out of 21 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing just one seat. However, the 2019 elections witnessed a shift. The BJD’s seat tally decreased to 12, while the BJP made significant gains, winning 8 seats, indicating a notable increase in BJP’s presence. Additionally, the Indian National Congress (INC) also secured a seat in the 2019 elections, altering the political landscape of the state.

