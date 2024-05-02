In a disturbing incident, a murder suspect in Las Vegas has been accused of killing another man at a bus stop and allegedly consuming parts of his face. According to the New York Post, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMD) reported that a physical altercation erupted between two men in front of a business in Las Vegas’ art district around 4:44 a.m. on Sunday, April 28. Forty-five minutes later, authorities received a call from a witness reporting that a man was atop another man at a bus stop, seemingly “eating” his face.

Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered 29-year-old Colin Czech kneeling beside the victim, with “biological matter in his hair, mouth, and on his clothing,” according to documents. Czech allegedly claimed that the victim had attacked him.

31-year-old Colin Czech was arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred on April 28th, near 3rd Street and East Charleston Boulevard. Click below for additional information. pic.twitter.com/zkvLh8J20l — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 29, 2024

The victim, identified as Kenneth, sustained severe injuries, including a large facial wound and the loss of an eye and an ear. Despite medical intervention, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Czech was subsequently arrested and charged with open murder. During interrogation, he asserted that he was homeless and had been awake for “five days straight” because he was “possessed.” Czech claimed that Kenneth had assaulted him and admitted to using his teeth to consume the victim’s eyeballs and ears, as per the documents.

Although Czech missed his initial court appearance on Monday, he appeared for arraignment on Wednesday. Chief Deputy Public Defender David Westbrook stated during a brief court hearing that he had deemed Czech incompetent to stand trial. Consequently, Czech’s case has been postponed pending psychiatric evaluation and treatment, as reported by News 3 Las Vegas.