Post-Mortem Concluded For Deceased Accused In Salman Khan House Firing Case

JJ Hospital confirmed that the post-mortem of Anuj Thapan, the accused in the Salman Khan house firing case who died by suicide, has been concluded. The deceased’s body is currently being stored in cold storage, as per the hospital’s statement. Mumbai Police revealed that Thapan allegedly attempted suicide and was found hanging inside the lock-up.

He was rushed to the nearest hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Thapan was identified as one of the arms suppliers involved in the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan’s house. The state CID is conducting an investigation into Thapan’s suicide case.

The incident occurred on April 14 when two individuals on a motorbike fired four shots outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments and fled the scene. CCTV footage captured the accused wearing caps and carrying backpacks, firing towards the actor’s residence. Following their arrest, preliminary investigations revealed their connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Mumbai Crime Police arrested both shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, along with arms suppliers Sonu Subhash Chander and Anuj Thapan. A lookout notice has been issued against Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi’s younger brother, in connection with the case.

The Mumbai Police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all the accused involved in the firing incident. Both Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi have been declared wanted accused by the Mumbai Crime Branch, with Anmol Bishnoi claiming responsibility for the attack in a Facebook post.

