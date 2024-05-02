TMC Had Prior Knowledge of Job Scam, Could Have Prevented Disruption: Kunal Ghosh

: Kunal Ghosh, a leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), disclosed on Thursday that the party was “aware” of the school recruitment scam, suggesting that timely intervention could have averted the ensuing turmoil.

“One month ago, I had requested the party to relieve me of my duties. Despite being listed as a star campaigner, I am no longer on the list. It’s commendable that the party has introduced new faces… The party had prior knowledge that something was amiss in the job recruitment case. This is evident from the removal of Partha Chatterjee from the Education Department in 2021. Had the party intervened effectively, job seekers wouldn’t have faced such difficulties. We could have prevented the system from destabilizing,” Ghosh informed ANI.

Expressing amusement at the unfolding events within the party, Ghosh likened it to a comedy film. He reiterated his commitment to serving the people regardless of his official position within the TMC.

“I find the current situation within the party quite amusing; it’s like watching a comedy film. Regardless of my title within the party, I will continue to work for the people of my constituency,” he affirmed.

Meanwhile, supporters of TMC leader Ghosh congregated at his office in Kolkata, displaying solidarity with him.

Ghosh emphasized his unwavering dedication to public service, stating, “I have said it before and I say it again today, whether I hold a position or not, I will stand with the public in times of need. Kunal Ghosh doesn’t seek positions; he walks the path of service. Wherever there are Trinamool workers, I will be there, working to advance our party’s objectives.”

In response to Ghosh’s statements, BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya called for a statement from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the TMC leader’s revelations about the state’s job recruitment case.

“We demand a statement from CM Mamata Banerjee,” Bhattacharya asserted.

Earlier in the day, the TMC released a list of 40 star campaigners for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, excluding Kunal Ghosh, who was recently removed from the post of General Secretary.

Following his removal from various party positions, Ghosh claimed that he had previously resigned from these roles and questioned the necessity of an official press release from the state ruling party.

Amidst his participation in a blood donation drive alongside BJP’s Kolkata Uttar candidate Tapas Roy, where he praised Roy, Ghosh was promptly relieved of his duties as TMC general secretary. The party clarified in an official communication that his remarks at the event did not align with its stance and should not be attributed to the party. (ANI)