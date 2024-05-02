Indian Students Dominate German Campuses, Confirms Official

Students from India form the largest community of international students abroad. The US, UK, Canada and Australia have been one of the most popular destinations for international studies. Although over the years the focus has been expanding and students are trevelling to other countries such as Germany, Singapore, France, Switzerland and Ireland.

News agency ANI quoted Romit Theophilus, director of Marketing and Sales Office India, German National Tourist Office (GNTO) as saying that Indian students are now the largest international community on German campuses.

Sharing insights he said, “Indian students are now the largest international community on the German campuses with 42,578 students as of 2023.”

READ MORE

Manish Sisodia Seeks Bail : Files Petition In Delhi High Court

In the previous year, German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann observed that India boasts the highest number of students in Germany, totaling over 42,000—a 25 percent increase within a single year.