Indian Students Dominate German Campuses, Confirms Official

In the previous year, German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann observed that India boasts the highest number of students in Germany, totaling over 42,000—a 25 percent increase within a single year

Students from India form the largest community of international students abroad. The US, UK, Canada and Australia have been one of the most popular destinations for international studies. Although over the years the focus has been expanding and students are trevelling to other countries such as Germany, Singapore, France, Switzerland and Ireland.

News agency ANI quoted Romit Theophilus, director of Marketing and Sales Office India, German National Tourist Office (GNTO) as saying that Indian students are now the largest international community on German campuses.

Sharing insights he said, “Indian students are now the largest international community on the German campuses with 42,578 students as of 2023.”

READ MORE

Manish Sisodia Seeks Bail : Files Petition In Delhi High Court

In the previous year, German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann observed that India boasts the highest number of students in Germany, totaling over 42,000—a 25 percent increase within a single year.

Discussing the spike in college applications from students seeking admission in Germany, Akshay Chaturvedi, founder and CEO of Leverage.biz, says, “Germany’s education system is known for its focus on research and innovation. The country has seen a surge in popularity. We are guiding Indian students to Germany, where interest has doubled over the past year, establishing it as a top choice for those seeking high-quality education with minimal financial burdens.” He further mentions that Germany stands among the top five preferred destinations on LeverageEdu.com.

Additionally, Germany has experienced a notable surge in tourism from India, with over 30 percent growth recorded. In 2023 alone, the country hosted more than 800,000 overnight stays. In a conversation with ANI last year, former ambassador Phillip Ackermann emphasized the robust economic ties between Germany and India, underscoring Germany’s status as India’s largest trading partner in Europe.

ALSO READ

Switzerland Hosts June Summit Focused On ‘Peace In Ukraine