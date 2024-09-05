Friday, September 6, 2024

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Some Indians thrive on working 18 hours a day, another group is turning away from the traditional 9 to 5 grind in favor of a slower, more sustainable lifestyle.

Pandemic-Induced Changes

The Covid-19 pandemic significantly altered work culture, leading many to discover the benefits of remote work. The shift to working from home made numerous individuals reconsider the traditional 9 to 5 structure.

Post-pandemic, many have embraced digital nomadism, combining work with travel and adopting a slower lifestyle.

The Rise of Slow Media

Siddhashrama, a mystical land in the Himalayas, is believed to be a resting place for yogis who practice slow living. This concept is not exclusive to Hindus but is also significant to Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, and Muslims.

In recent times, slow living has gained traction and is reflected in various social media trends. Terms like “lazy girl jobs” (jobs requiring minimal effort), “quiet quitting” (doing the bare minimum at work), and “anti-girl boss” have emerged, promoting a more measured pace of life.

Influencers and Slow Living

Cherry Sin, an Indian influencer, has gained widespread attention on social media for his advocacy of slow living. With just 581 posts on Instagram, Sin has amassed over 3.5 million followers, spanning various generations.

Slow Travel: A Mindful Approach

Slow living has also impacted travel habits. The concept of slow travel encourages savoring each moment and making travel experiences meaningful. Startups like Map My Stories are creating mindful itineraries that help travelers fully immerse themselves in their journeys.

Embracing Slow Living

If you find yourself overwhelmed by the demands of daily life, consider taking a pause and embracing slow living, even if just for a short while. This shift can benefit both your physical and mental health.

