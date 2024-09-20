Home
Friday, September 20, 2024
Photos | Diljit Dosanjh's First Ever Concert In Paris Was A Memorable Affair

Taking to Instagram on Friday (September 20), Diljit shared a series of pictures from his Paris concert. The photo album captures him performing in Paris by embracing his signature desi style.

Photos | Diljit Dosanjh’s First Ever Concert In Paris Was A Memorable Affair

Singer Diljit Dosanjh added his musical magic to Paris for the very first time and delighted fans with heartwarming photos from the concert.

In one of the pictures, he is seen standing with his little fan on stage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

In one of the pictures, he is seen standing with his little fan on stage.

He also made a big promise to Punjabi music lovers.

Along with the post, he wrote in Punjabi, “First Time Perform Kita Paris ch. Thank You Tusi Time Kadeya.. Baut Mazaa Aeya.. Milde An Next Time. Mai Tan Paris ch Panjabi Ganey Vajau.” (Performed in Paris for the first time! Thank you for taking the time to come. I had a great time! Looking forward to seeing you next time. I’ll be playing Punjabi songs in Paris)

As soon as he shared the post, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Paris truly felt like home because of your performance @diljitdosanjh
Loved every bit of it!!”
Another user commented, ” You rockkkk Diljit.”

Fans are excited for Diljit’s India tour.

Diljit is set to commence the Indian leg of his tour from this October. The tour will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26 this year.

Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Recently, Diljit announced the dates for the Indian leg of ‘Dil-Luminati’ Tour.

Diljit in a note shared by the team of Saregama said he is excited to bring his tour to India.

“Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I’ve felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there’s something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We’re going to make history together–I can promise you a night you’ll never forget!,”

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Diljit recently announced his casting in ‘Border 2’, which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.
The sequel will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, with filming expected to begin in November.

(With inputs from ANI)

