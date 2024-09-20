Home
Friday, September 20, 2024
Kangana Ranaut Complains About Not Getting Any Support From Film Fraternity Over Emergency Delay

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Emergency’, which was supposed to be released in theatres on September 6, is still awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

A day after the Bombay High Court directed the CBFC to decide whether to release the film or not by September 25, 2024, Kangana, in an interview with ANI, opened up about the repercussions being faced by the makers of the ‘Emergency’ due to delay in the release of the film.

“I know how I made this film… I did not get any support from the film industry. It’s made on a huge budget. I along with Zee and other partners created Emergency, and now with the release delay, everyone is bearing a huge loss. Delay release is a loss for all. I think the censor board should take the responsibility to release this film at the earliest,” she said.

The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977. It mainly caught up in controversy after several Sikh groups accused the film of misrepresenting the community and misinterpreting historical facts.

Earlier, on September 6, actor-turned-politician Kangana announced the postponement of the film, saying, “With a heavy heart, I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed, we are still waiting for the certification from the censor board, the new release date will be announced soon, thanks for your understanding and patience.”

Now it is to be seen what decision CBFC would take. Besides Kangana, ‘Emergency’ also features Anupam Kher, late Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade and Mahima Chaudhry.

(With Inputs From ANI)

