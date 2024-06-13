Sunny Deol Announces 'Border 2', to Return as Fauji after 27 years

Sunny Deol is a popular name in the Hindi film industry. The action hero enjoys a strong fan following because of his intense reel image and striking screen presence. The ‘Ghatak’ star is now in the limelight for a terrific reason. His 1997 blockbuster Border is set to get a sequel.

‘Border 2’ Announced, Sunny Deol’s cult Film To Get A Sequel

Sunny Deol, who delivered a blockbuster with ‘Gadar 2’, is set to star in the sequel to yet another of his yesteryear classics. On Thursday, June 13, ‘Paaji’ announced Border 2, which features him as an army officer, much to the delight of fans.

He shared a video on Instagram that features a strong voiceover from him. Fans were also treated to the ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ song from the first part.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

‘Border 2’ will be directed by Anurag Singh, who previously wielded the microphone for ‘Punjab 1984’ and ‘Kesari’.

‘Border’ was directed by JP Dutta and is regarded as one of the finest war films of all time. It featured Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna in the lead. The movie emerged as a blockbuster and received rave reviews for its action scenes. It remains to be seen whether ‘Border 2’ lives up to these standards.

Busy Time For Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol was last seen in ‘Gadar 2’, which emerged as a blockbuster. It featured Ameesha Patel as the leading lady. The film was a sequel to ‘Gadar’ (2001) and featured a liberal dose of action. ‘Gadar 2’ set the box office on fire despite clashing with Akshay Kumar’s ‘OMG 2’. This helped Sunny bounce back after a series of underwhelming releases.

Sunny is currently working on ‘Lahore 1947’, co-starring Preity Zinta. He is also said to be part of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana. It is being directed by Nitish Tiwari and stars Sai Pallavi, best known for her work in ‘Premam’, as the leading lady.

Show Full Article