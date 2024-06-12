Kill Trailer: Lakshya-Raghav Juyal's Film Promises To Be A Bloodbath

The Karan Johar-backed Kill premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and received rave reviews for its intense presentation. The actioner is now set to release in theatres this July much to the delight of cinephiles.

On Wednesday (June 12), the ace producer shared its trailer to pique the curiosity of the audience. The well-packaged video introduces viewers to the film’s world and features a great deal of violence.

Kill Trailer: Lakshya At His Intense Best

Lakshya is set to make his Bollywood debut with Kill, one of the most eagerly-awaited films of the year. Earlier today, June 12, the makers unveiled its official trailer and left netizens spellbound.

The video opens with a violent shot. The focus then shifts to a romantic moment between Amrit(Lakshya), a commando, and his reel lover. They then go on a train journey, which turns out to be nightmare for them when a group of men attack.

This forces Lakshya to unleash his violent side and annihilate his foes. In a gruesome sequence, he stabs a man in the eye.

Things take another turn when Fani ( Raghav Juyal) makes his presence felt. Going by the trailer, Kill is likely to fresh realistic action sequences and plenty of violence. Lakshya has a striking screen presence, an indication that he might have a bright future.

Raghav too is convincing in a fierce role. If done well, Kill might help him make a successful transition from television to films. Kill, either way, clearly isn’t meant for the fainted hearted.

About Kill

Kill is an action-thriller that centres on a commando who boards a passenger train to rescue his fiancee from a forced arranged marriage and soon finds himself dealing with gangsters. It is directed by Nikhil Bhat, best known for his work on Tara Sutaria’s Apurva. Kill is slated release in theatres on July 5.

