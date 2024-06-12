Kota Factory Season 3 Trailer: Fans Will FINALLY Know How Jeetu Bhaiya Got His Name

The official trailer for the much-anticipated Season 3 of Kota Factory is finally out, and fans are excited to see Jeetu bhaiya back in action. In the trailer, Jitendra Kumar’s character returns to the classroom to assist his students in preparing for the IIT entrance exams, joined by Tillotama Shome as a co-teacher.

The trailer depicts the pressure and tension surrounding the entrance exams and the doubts that plague the minds of the students, including Vaibhav and his friends. Despite being a teacher, Jeetu bhaiya is fondly referred to as ‘Jeetu Bhaiyya’ by his students and explains that their responsibilities go beyond just being JEE aspirants.

He acknowledges the students’ individual lives and insecurities and has become a friend and elder brother to them over time.

Tillotama Shome’s character, another teacher in the institute, emphasizes that coaching centers are no longer focused on enhancing the students’ abilities but have become factories for mass production. Jeetu bhaiya also receives criticism from the institute’s staff, highlighting the need to showcase end-of-day results and rankings.

Check The Kota Factory Season 3 Trailer Here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kota Factory Season 3 Trailer Review

The 2 minutes 52 seconds long trailer of Kota Factory season 3 opens with an aerial shot of the coaching class. Jitendra Kumar’s voiceover soon encapsulates the fans as he drops multiple motivational lines throughout the trailer. The clip also answers why Jeetu Bhaiyya has got this nickname and why the kids do not address him as sir.

As the trailer progresses, the JEE aspirants are seen under immense pressure. The story of season 3 will revolve around how the students at the coaching centre make a final attempt to get into the top institutes in the country.

Just like season 1 and 2, the Kota Factory season 3 has also been shot in black and white. The monochrome visuals set the tone and the theme of the show.

MUST READ: Johnny Depp Recalls How He Beat Tom Cruise To Bag The Lead Role In Edward Scissorhands

Fan Reactions of Kota Factory Season 3 Trailer

This season will give goosebumps for sure …. Hard reality after all NEET drama…@TheViralFever — Kalra Sahab (@keshav_141) June 11, 2024

The one series that feels like deals with actual students and their issues rather than all the conspiracy theories around it. — Spri_ 💜⁷ (@Spri_16) June 11, 2024

Is this the last season we are going to get ? we ain’t ready for the ending 😢 — LOKIFIED (@decommuter) June 11, 2024

Oh wow, can’t contain my excitement for another season in Kota. It’s not like we’ve had enough high-stress exam drama already. — Cinemad (@IamCinemad) June 11, 2024

The Kota factory should be free because its for students and students can’t afford to buy a show.

Also it will be really helpful for students — Mr. Nobody (@Notthatgooodboy) June 11, 2024

Season 1 of the show premiered in 2019 on TVF Play and YouTube. Later, Netflix India picked up the show for its second season, which was released in 2021. The series also features Ahsaas Channa. Kota Factory Season 3 is set to debut on Netflix on June 20.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD: Who Has Bagged The OTT Rights And Will Pushpa 2 Release Affect Streaming Numbers Of Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Drama?

Show Full Article