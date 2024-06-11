Kalki 2898 AD: Who Has Bagged The OTT Rights And Will Pushpa 2 Release Affect Streaming Numbers Of Prabhas' Sci-Fi Drama?

The trailer of Kalki 2898 AD has been unveiled and it has already been labelled as ‘BLOCKBUSTER’ by the loyal fan army of Prabhas. The trailer clocked more than 10 million views within 16 hours of its release.

While the fans are loving the VFX and the mind-boggling action sequences, many did not hesitate to dub the sci-fi drama as a cheap copy of Dune. Some even compared it to Avengers’ Thor.

Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit the theatres on June 27 and is expected to be released on a streaming platform. Looking at the trend, movies are getting released on OTT two months after their theatrical releases. The same can be the case of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. But, the question is who has bagged the OTT rights of Kalki 2898 AD? Scroll down to know the details.

Kalki 2898 AD: Who Has Bagged The OTT Rights?

Kalki 2898 AD will release in June end and going by the trend, the sci-fi film might be released on OTT in August or September 2024 A TV mini-series titled B&B: Bujji and Bhairava – Season 1 was recently released on Amazon Prime Video with an intention to promote the movie. However, this does not confirm that Amazon Prime has bagged the streaming rights.

According to reports, streaming giant NETFLIX has got the OTT rights in their kitty for Kalki 2898 AD but only for the Hindi language. And, for southern languages, it is Amazon Prime who has bagged the deal.

If rumours are to be believed, the OTT rights for Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD stands at whopping Rs 375 crore, setting new standards in the industry. Apart from Prabhas, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. The sci-fi action drama has been produced on a massive budget of just over Rs 350 crore.

Will Pushpa 2 Release Affect Streaming Numbers Of Kalki 2898 AD?

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated for a theatrical release on August 15 and the OTT release of Kalki 2898 AD is expected at the same time. Since, the makers of both the projects would not want the hype to die down, the latter’s OTT release date might be pushed further.

Pushpa 2 is already getting all the hype it deserves and it will be at its peak when the film releases in theatres. Therefore, the Kalki 2898 AD makers would not want to affect their streaming numbers as the fans will hooked to Pushpa 2 at the time. There has been no official confirmation on it. We will keep you posted.

