Kalki 2898 AD Trailer: Fans Compare Prabhas's Dystopian World To Avengers' THOR

The much-awaited trailer of the Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD was finally released on June 10. Much to the hype, the trailer got a mixed response but got thumbs up for its dystopian worldbuilding, action sequences and insane VFX.

Cine lovers did not waste any time in logging on to social media to share their reviews where many called the Kalki 2898 AD trailer ‘Desi Thor’ after realising some of the action sequences looked eerily similar to Avengers’ Thor. Reacting to the trailer, one fan stated, “Mujhe lag raha hai Prabhas KALKI sab record tod dega. Thor × #Prabhas on fire.”

Another fan stated, “KALKI The Charector Which is SUPER HERO , FUNNY GUY. Wow Just like IRONMAN,THOR.” One individual added, “He’s Soo Crazy Man, “He just Thor.”

The trailer for Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD generated excitement among fans for the futuristic action-thriller featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Fans also loved how mum-to-be Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of a mother on the screen for the third time in Kalki after Jawan and Brahmastra.

Set in a dystopian world where survival in the city of Kashi is a challenge, the story of Kalki 2898 AD follows citizens and scientists who await a savior, with Ashwathama from the Mahabharata re-emerging after decades in hiding. This film marks Deepika Padukone’s debut in Telugu cinema, and also stars Disha Patani in a dynamic action role.

Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to release o June 27.

