'Kalki 2898 AD': Should Prabhas Dub in Hindi Or Is Sharad Kelkar the Better Choice?

Prabhas will soon be seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, one of the biggest films of the year. The sci-fi dystopian action drama has created a great deal of buzz among fans with its intriguing promotional assets. On Monday, May 27, the makers unveiled the teaser of ‘Bujji and Bhairava’, an animated prelude to the film. Prabhas has dubbed his voice in Hindi for the teaser much to the delight of fans. However, a section of the audience is unhappy about this as it wants Sharad Kelkar to lend his voice to Prabhas’ character. The Bollywood actor had previously dubbed for the mass hero in the ‘Baahubali’ films, ‘Adipurush’, and ‘Salaar’.

So, given these demands, should Prabhas dub in Hindi for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’?

Prabhas Should Not Dub in Hindi for Kalki 2898 AD unless he is confident, says trade tracker

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is one of the biggest films of the year. It has become the talk of the town with its visually stunning posters and teasers/promos. There’s also a great deal of curiosity about whether Prabhas will dub for his character in the pan-India film.

According to Ramesh Bala, a trade tracker, the makers should opt for Sharad Kelkar if Prabhas is not confident about his diction.

“I am not sure about his Hindi diction and pronunciation. There may be a South accent. I personally would not recommend that he dubs in Hindi unless he is very confident and fluent in the language. They should go in for Sharad Kelkar in case of any issues,” he told News X.

In case you did not know, Prabhas is no stranger to dubbing in Hindi. He lent his voice to his characters in ‘Saaho’ and ‘Radhe Shyam’, giving his fans a reason to rejoice. His dubbing, however, received a mixed response as some praised his sincerity while others complained about his pronunciation.

Will Kalki 2898 AD benefit at the box office if Prabhas dubs for it in Hindi?

Kalki 2898 AD’s box office prospects are unlikely to be affected by whether Prabhas dubs for it in Hindi. According to Akshaye Rathi, an exhibitor, the makers will take a call on the matter depending on their creative vision.

“It depends on what type of voice suits the characters. This a call the team will make based on the creative vision. It is entirely their call. Also, I don’t think the choice of the dubbing voice will have any impact on the box office collections,” added Rathi.

Ramesh Bala had similar views on the matter and pointed out that, given the genre, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is unlikely to be a ‘dialogue-heavy’ film.

About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava and marks his collaboration with the ‘Mahanati’ director. The film centres on the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’. Ashwin’s magnum opus stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and is the first Telugu film of her career. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The ‘Indian 2’ star recently revealed that he has a ‘cameo’ in the film.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set to open in theatres on June 27.

