Prabhas To Play Nandeeshwarudu In ‘Kannappa’? Vishnu Manchu Reacts To Reports

Pan-India star Prabhas recently joined the shoot of ‘Kannappa’, starring Vishnu Manchu, much to the delight of fans. The buzz is that the ‘Baahubali’ actor was to play Lord Shiva in the biggie but the makers eventually decided to cast him as Nandeeshwarudu . Vishnu Manchu has now broken his silence on these rumours.

It was recently reported that Prabhas would be seen as Nandeeshwara in ‘Kannappa’, which created a great deal of buzz among fans. A few reports also claimed that Akshay Kumar, who is set to make his Telugu debut with the film, would play Lord Shiva in the pan-India movie. Vishnu Manchu has now reacted to these rumours and revealed that Prabhas was offered a strong role in Kannappa but chose a different one.

“I approached Prabhas for a certain character. After listening to the narration, Prabhas showed interest in another role and asked me if he could do it. I was fine with Prabhas’ opinion, and we developed that character,” he said in a video statement.

Vishnu Manchu also requested fans to stop speculating about who is playing which character in the film.

“Until we introduce the characters, please abstain from coming to any conclusions. Please do not make any assumptions, and do not believe anybody. We are very excited to bring Kannappa’s story to silver screen,” he said.

He added that some major news about the film will be unveiled on Monday, May 13.

About ‘Kannappa’

‘Kannappa’ is one of the biggest films of Vishnu Manchu’s career. It features him in the titular role and brings together A-listers from various film industries. Its cast already includes top names such as Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Akshay Kumar, ‘Collection King’ Mohan Babu, and Sarathkumar. The film’s music is being composed by Mani Sharma and Stephen Devassy. ‘Kannappa’ will be dubbed and released in multiple languages.

