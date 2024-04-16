It's Official! Akshay Kumar to Make His Telugu Debut With Vishnu Manchu's ‘Kannappa’

Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s biggest names, is set to add a new dimension to his career. The ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ star will be making his Telugu debut with ‘Kannappa’, starring Vishnu Manchu. The Tollywood hero shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) and welcomed the ‘Khiladi’ to the team.

Akshay Kumar Joins The Cast of ‘Kannappa’

Akshay Kumar, who made his Tamil debut with the 2018 blockbuster ‘2.0’, is set to enter the Telugu film industry. He will be seen alongside Vishnu Manchu in the pan-India drama ‘Kannappa’. The Tollywood star welcomed him with a heartfelt post and said that his addition to the film makes it bigger.

“The #𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚🏹 journey just got more thrilling as we welcome the Superstar Mr. Akshay Kumar to the Telugu Film Industry. Thrilled to announce his debut in Telugu cinema with Kannappa. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure! 🎬❤️ @akshaykumar #akshaykumar #telugufilmindustry,” he wrote on X.

Here is the post

The #𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚🏹 journey just got more thrilling as we welcome the Superstar Mr. Akshay Kumar to the Telugu Film Industry. Thrilled to announce his debut in Telugu cinema with Kannappa. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure! 🎬❤️@akshaykumar #akshaykumar… pic.twitter.com/o7lnOJP3BH — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) April 16, 2024

Akshay Kumar is no stranger to South cinema. He shared screenspace with Kannada icon Vishnuvardhan in ‘Vishnu Vijaya’ in the early 90s. The film was simultaneously shot in Hindi as ‘Ashaant’. Decades later, in 2018, Akshay made his Tamil debut with ‘2.0’. The sci-fi action drama was directed by Shankar and featured Rajinikanth in the lead. The biggie emerged as a massive hit at the box office despite mixed reviews.

All About ‘Kannappa’

‘Kannappa’ is one of the biggest films of Vishnu Manchu’s career. It features him in the titular role and brings together A-listers from various film industries. Its cast already includes top names such as Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Sarathkumar. Prabhas and Nayanthara too are part of the film. Kannappa is being directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by ‘Collection King’ Mohan Babu. The music is being composed by Mani Sharma and Stephen Devassy. ‘Kannappa’ will be dubbed and released in multiple languages.