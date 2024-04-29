Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Congress Accuses Electoral Fraud in Tripura, Calls for Repolling

In a significant turn of events, allegations of electoral malpractice have emerged from Tripura, where Congress leaders have accused the ruling party of engaging in undemocratic practices during recent elections. Sudeep Roy Barman, a permanent invitee member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and MLA, has voiced concerns regarding irregularities observed in the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency and the 7-Ramnagar Assembly by-election.

Barman highlighted several issues, including the prevention of a significant number of voters from casting their ballots, expulsion or obstruction of polling agents from the opposition parties, and instances of purported fake voting. These allegations have raised serious questions about the fairness and transparency of the electoral process in Tripura.

Furthermore, discrepancies in the voter turnout data released by the Election Commission have added weight to the claims of electoral malpractice. Reports suggest that in some booths, the number of votes cast exceeds the total number of registered voters, further intensifying concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

In response to these allegations, a delegation of Congress leaders convened in Delhi to meet with the Election Commissioner, urging for a comprehensive investigation into the matter and advocating for repolling in the affected areas. The delegation comprised prominent Congress members, including Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla, AICC Social Media Chairman Supriya Shrinate, and Pradesh Congress President Ashish Kumar Saha.

The Congress delegation submitted a formal letter to the Election Commission, calling for repolling in the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat and the 7-Ramnagar Assembly constituency to restore faith in the electoral process. They emphasized the urgent need for transparency and fairness to uphold the democratic principles of free and fair elections.

As of now, the Election Commission has not responded to the allegations or the demand for repolling, leaving the situation tense and uncertain. This incident underscores the ongoing concerns surrounding electoral integrity in various parts of the country and underscores the necessity for enhanced oversight and reforms in the electoral process to safeguard the democratic rights of citizens.