Maneka Gandhi Confident of Retaining Sultanpur Seat in Elections

BJP Candidate and sitting MP from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi appears to be confident of winning another term from the constituency. This time Maneka Gandhi is up against the INDIA bloc candidate Rambhual Nishad of the Samajwadi Party and Udraj Verma of the BSP.

Sultanpur will cast its votes in the sixth phase of elections on May 25. While Gandhi remains optimistic about her own seat, she refrains from predicting the overall performance of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

“I have not done any analysis of UP; during elections, I keep my eyes on Sultanpur only, and we will succeed here… We have tried many things for women, and the houses the PM has given greatly benefit them. The opposition tried to bring caste and religion, but its impact is almost nil here,” Gandhi stated in an interview with ANI.

Responding to allegations that the BJP is exploiting the Ram temple issue for votes, Gandhi asserts that in Sultanpur, the temple is not a significant concern. “Ram is in people’s hearts, but development is the issue here,” she remarked.

Addressing the key concerns of Sultanpur’s voters, Gandhi highlights efforts to expedite justice delivery and combat the area’s previous reputation as a crime hotspot. “We help people to get instant justice, and secondly, the area used to be a criminal belt, now it is not, and the environment has changed,” she explains.

Gandhi, who secured victory in the 2019 general elections with 4,59,196 votes, remains upbeat about her prospects in the current electoral battle.

In the broader context of Uttar Pradesh politics, the BJP emerged victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, securing 62 out of 80 seats. The BSP trailed with 10 seats, followed by the SP with 5 seats, and the Apna Dal with 2 seats.