'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' 4 Days’ Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Film Has Decent First Weekend

Akshay Kumar's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which hit screens on April 11 on Eid, had a decent extended first weekend despite clashing with 'Maidaan'. The action-comedy raked in Rs 10 crore at the domestic box office on April 14, its first Sunday. Its total nett collection stands at Rs 40 crore.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 4 Days’ Box Office Collection

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, this week’s big Eid release, has ended its extended first weekend on a passable note but collections could have been a lot higher. It made around Rs 10 crore on its first Sunday, failing to match its opening day performance. Here’s the daily breakdown for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

Day 1: Rs 15.65 crore

Day 2: Rs 7.6 crore

Day 3: Rs 8.5 crore

Day 4: Rs 10 crore

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ now needs to stay stable on Monday in order to have any chance of emerging as a commercial success at the end of its theatrical run. The film has received negative reviews, which means the word-of-mouth isn’t too positive. It remains to be seen whether this affects the film once the initial buzz dies down.

About ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is an action comedy that features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as two bravehearts who go toe-to-toe with a notorious mastermind in his den. The cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, best known for his work on ‘Sultan’ and ‘Ek Tha Tiger’.

Akshay Kumar, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen in ‘Sarfira’, a remake of Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’. It has been directed by Sudha Kongara, who worked in the same capacity on the original. Akshay also has ‘Welcome 3’ and the second sequel to ‘Hera Pheri’ in his kitty. ‘Khiladi’ is said to be in talks to make his Telugu debut with ‘Kannappa’, which features Prabhas and Mohanlal in key roles.

Akshay and Tiger will, interestingly, be reuniting for ‘Singham Again’. The actioner is directed by Rohit Shetty and features Ajay Devgn in the titular role.