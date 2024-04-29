AstraZeneca Acknowledges In Court: COVID Vaccine May Rarely Cause TTS Side Effects

AstraZeneca, in collaboration with the University of Oxford, has acknowledged the potential of its Covid-19 vaccine to cause a rare side effect known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS). This revelation comes amidst a lawsuit claiming that the vaccine has led to deaths and severe harm among recipients.

The admission by AstraZeneca follows a legal battle initiated by individuals like Jamie Scott, who suffered from a blood clot and brain bleed after receiving the vaccine in April 2021. Scott’s case, along with fifty others, is currently being pursued in the High Court, seeking compensation totaling around £100 million.

Scott’s wife, Kate, expressed her frustration at the delay in acknowledgment from AstraZeneca, stating, “The medical world has acknowledged for a long time that vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT) was caused by the vaccine.” Despite the company’s admission of the vaccine’s potential to cause TTS in rare cases, AstraZeneca stopped short of acknowledging a general causal mechanism.

In response, Kate Scott demanded an apology and fair compensation for affected families, emphasizing the importance of seeking justice despite the lengthy process. “We have the truth on our side, and we are not going to give up,” she asserted.

The legal proceedings shed light on the complexities surrounding vaccine-related side effects and the accountability of pharmaceutical companies in addressing them. AstraZeneca’s collaboration with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to provide the vaccine to the Indian Government further underscores the global implications of these developments.

As the lawsuit unfolds, affected individuals and their families continue to seek recourse for the harm they have suffered. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency, accountability, and swift action in addressing vaccine-related concerns to ensure public trust and safety.