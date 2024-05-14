New Indian Dietary Guidelines Recommend Against Using Protein Supplements

Experts have raised concerns about the potential harm caused by protein supplements, emphasizing that they are unnecessary for healthy individuals. The Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) recently released new dietary guidelines aimed at preventing nutrient deficiencies and addressing the increasing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases in India.

These evidence-based guidelines underscore the importance of a balanced diet and lifestyle choices while cautioning against the use of protein supplements. According to the recommendations, a well-rounded diet is sufficient to meet the protein requirements of all individuals. The guidelines specify a protein recommendation of 0.83g/kg/day, with an estimated average intake of 0.66 g/kg/day.

Protein supplements, often laden with added sugars and additives, are deemed detrimental to kidney and bone health, as they undermine the benefits of a balanced diet. Instead, experts advocate for obtaining protein from natural sources such as legumes, pulses, nuts, seeds, eggs, poultry, and fish. They emphasize the importance of assessing protein intake under the guidance of qualified clinical nutritionists before considering supplements.

Furthermore, maintaining an active lifestyle is crucial for utilizing consumed protein effectively and preventing muscle loss. Adequate consumption of carbohydrates and fats is also essential for maximizing protein utilization.

A balanced diet should encompass a variety of food groups to ensure the intake of all 20 essential amino acids required for bodily functions. While protein supplements may be warranted for critically ill or hospitalized patients under professional supervision, they are not recommended for the general population.

In conclusion, the new dietary guidelines advocate for a holistic approach to nutrition, emphasizing the consumption of wholesome foods and discouraging reliance on unnecessary supplements. By following these recommendations, individuals can support their overall health and well-being while minimizing the risk of nutrient deficiencies and related health issues.

