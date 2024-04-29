Heatwave Cited By Rajnath Singh For Reduced Voter Turnout in Elections

Defense Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh has identified the ongoing heatwave as one of the primary factors contributing to the lower voter turnout in the current Lok Sabha elections compared to the 2019 polls. In addition to the weather, Singh pointed to the confidence among voters that the Modi government will return to power with a larger majority as another reason for the subdued enthusiasm.

Singh emphasized that while some opposition supporters may be disheartened, the overarching sentiment among voters is one of assurance in the BJP’s ability to govern effectively. Addressing concerns about dissatisfaction with BJP’s candidate selection, Singh clarified that voters ultimately prioritize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and his efforts to enhance India’s global standing.

Singh, who filed his nomination papers for the Lucknow seat, is seeking a third consecutive term in this prestigious Lok Sabha constituency. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Singh submitted his nomination papers at the collectorate after offering prayers at local temples.

Having emerged victorious in the 2019 and 2014 elections, Singh remains a prominent figure in Lucknow’s political landscape. The city holds historical significance, having been represented by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the past.

Polling in Lucknow is scheduled for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20. As the campaign unfolds, Singh and the BJP are confident in their prospects, banking on Modi’s leadership and the party’s track record to secure another term in office.