India Confronts Canadian Diplomat Regarding Khalistan Slogans During Trudeau's Speech

The Centre has taken a strong stance against the raising of pro-Khalistan slogans at an event attended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, summoning the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner to convey India’s deep concern and protest.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, India expressed its dismay at the “disturbing actions being allowed to continue unchecked at the event.” The statement highlighted the ongoing political space in Canada for separatism, extremism, and violence, emphasizing the negative impact on India-Canada relations and the potential encouragement of violence and criminality within Canada itself.

The incident occurred during a Khalsa Day celebration event in Toronto on April 28, attended by Trudeau and several other Canadian politicians, including Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. Videos from the event captured the chanting of pro-Khalistan slogans as Trudeau addressed the crowd.

In response, Trudeau reassured the Sikh community of the Canadian government’s commitment to protecting their rights and freedoms. He pledged unwavering support against hatred and discrimination towards the Sikh community, emphasizing the government’s dedication to safeguarding their rights.

Khalsa Day, also known as Vaisakhi, marks the celebration of the Sikh New Year, symbolizing a time of renewal and reflection within the Sikh community.

The incident underscores the complexities surrounding issues of separatism and extremism, particularly within diaspora communities. While Canada values diversity and multiculturalism, incidents like these raise concerns about the potential for radicalization and its impact on diplomatic relations between nations.

As India raises its concerns with Canada, it emphasizes the importance of upholding mutual respect and understanding between nations while addressing the challenges posed by extremist ideologies. The dialogue between the two countries serves as an opportunity to reinforce shared values of peace, tolerance, and cooperation on the global stage.