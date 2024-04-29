Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : PPCC Spokesperson Mehta Resigns In Protest Over Warring's Lok Sabha Ticket

The entry of Punjab Congress Chief, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, into the Lok Sabha poll fray from Ludhiana has sparked a significant upheaval, transforming the contest into a four-cornered battle and causing dissent among some party members.

The decision to field Warring has stirred discontent among certain sections of the party, with allegations of parachuting an outsider into the electoral arena at the expense of local leaders. State Congress spokesperson, Varun Mehta, resigned from his post in protest, citing concerns over overlooking deserving local leaders in favor of an external candidate.

Former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s camp has openly expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s decision, expressing reluctance to support Warring. Despite attempts to reach Ashu for comment, he remained unavailable.

However, former MLA and district Congress president, Sanjay Talwar, maintained that party members are united in their commitment to securing Warring’s victory in the elections. Talwar, who also vied for the ticket, acknowledged the high command’s decision and pledged full support to Warring’s candidacy.

The Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, hinted at the possibility of fielding a parachute candidate from Ludhiana during his recent meeting with Congress leaders in the region.

In response, MP Ravneet Bittu, contesting on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, criticized the Congress, alleging a dearth of candidates and accusing the party of resorting to fielding the Punjab president due to a leadership crisis.

The Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat now witnesses a diverse electoral landscape, with all major parties having announced their candidates. Bittu represents the BJP, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated sitting MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi. Additionally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has named former MLA and former district SAD chief, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, as its candidate.

As the electoral campaign gains momentum, Ludhiana braces for a fiercely contested battle, with each candidate vying for the electorate’s support amidst swirling controversies and political maneuvering.