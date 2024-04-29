Police In Himachal Pradesh Rescue 3500 stranded Tourists In Kullu Following Heavy Snowfall

Kullu district witnessed a challenging situation as heavy snowfall left more than 3,500 tourists stranded near Atal tunnel at Dhundhi on Monday. The Kullu District Police sprang into action, initiating a rescue operation to aid the stranded individuals.

According to reports from the Kullu District Police, over 1,000 vehicles were stuck near the South Portal due to the severe snowfall in the area. “Today, due to fresh snowfall in the Dhundhi area, more than 1,000 vehicles (carrying 6,000 people and tourists) got stuck near the South Portal of ATR, out of which 600 vehicles (with 3,500 tourists) have been safely rescued,” stated the Kullu police.

Efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining vehicles and individuals stranded in the area, with the police diligently working towards ensuring their safety.

Meanwhile, adverse weather conditions prompted authorities in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir to announce the closure of all educational institutions for Tuesday, April 30, as ordered by Reasi District Magistrate Vishesh Mahajan.

#WATCH | J&K: Due to slides between Nilgrar and Baltal which has created natural damming of river Sindh. Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd company which is doing the construction of the Zojila tunnel project has deployed heavy machinery to clear the blockage. (Source -… pic.twitter.com/z6c4OsH8V7 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2024

In other parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including the Machil sector of Kupwara district and the Bandipora district, fresh snowfall created picturesque scenes of snow-covered landscapes. The region transformed into a winter wonderland, with heavy snow covering vehicles, roads, and streets.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials were seen engaged in snow clearance operations in the Bandipora district, working tirelessly to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

This recent bout of snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir follows earlier incidents where 35 vehicles were stuck in the snow at Razdan Top on the Bandipora-Gurez road. A swift response from the BRO led to the successful rescue of the stranded vehicles, which were immobilized due to unfavorable weather conditions including snowfall and snowstorms.

The incidents highlight the challenging conditions faced by residents and travelers during the winter season in the region, underscoring the importance of coordinated efforts by authorities and emergency response teams to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals affected by adverse weather events.