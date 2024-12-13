Still Promoting Pushpa 2? Allu Arjun Accused Of Changing Into Pushpa Merchandise During Arrest- WATCH VIDEO!

The court is set to hear the matter in the coming days. In response to the tragedy, the actor had also announced a financial contribution of ₹25 lakh to Revathi's family.

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was arrested by the Hyderabad Police on Friday in relation to an FIR filed after a deadly stampede during the screening of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. While his arrest was the main focus, a detail that caught the attention of fans online was his choice of attire during the incident.

Did Allu Arjun Change Clothes During Arrest?

In videos shared by TV9, Allu Arjun is seen being escorted by police while wearing green shorts and a casual t-shirt. However, in subsequent footage, he is shown in a Pushpa 2 shirt. Some fans humorously noted his choice to wear film merchandise during the stressful situation, with one commenting, “Priorities are correct.” It remains unclear whether the change in clothes was intentional or simply a coincidence.

The arrest took place early Friday morning when Hyderabad Police arrived at Allu Arjun’s home in Jubilee Hills. He was later transferred to the Chikkadpally police station for questioning and will undergo a medical examination at Osmania General Hospital before being produced in court.

The incident that led to the arrest occurred on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre, where a large crowd gathered to see the actor. Tragically, a woman named Revathi died in the chaos, and her son, Sri Teja, suffered suffocation and is currently recovering in a hospital.

🚨 Getting arrested isn’t the issue, but barging into my bedroom and not even letting me change my clothes? That’s crossing the line! – Allu Arjun #Pushpa2 #Pushpa2TheRule#Hyderabad #Telangana #sandhyatheatre pic.twitter.com/ziMvTyJP87 — Indian Trend 𝕏 (@IndianTrendX) December 13, 2024

#BREAKING Allu Arjun’s lawyers request Telangana HC for urgent hearing to quash the FIR against him Advocates have requested court to issue orders preventing his arrest until Monday It’s a Friday, if court does not take up the matter today, it’s likely @alluarjun could spend… https://t.co/8G5018j97o pic.twitter.com/uaukfFDmW8 — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) December 13, 2024

Legal Proceedings and Actor’s Response

The police filed a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management following a complaint from Revathi’s family. Earlier, Allu Arjun had petitioned the High Court to dismiss the FIR and halt further legal action, including his arrest, until the case is resolved.

The court is set to hear the matter in the coming days. In response to the tragedy, the actor had also announced a financial contribution of ₹25 lakh to Revathi’s family.