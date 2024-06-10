'Kalki 2898 AD' Trailer: Prabhas Film Promises to Be an Action-packed Spectacle

Prabhas is gearing up for the release of Kalki 2898 AD, one of the biggest films of the year. It has created a great deal of buzz in the industry as it features ‘Darling’ in a new avatar and marks his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone. On Monday, June 10, the makers unveiled the film’s trailer to pique the fans’ curiosity. The intense video features several gripping sequences and does justice to Prabhas’ larger-than-life reel image. It is also a visually stunning affair.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Trailer: Prabhas Gears Up For a New Challenge

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, is billed as a game-changer for Indian cinema. The film has become the talk of the town with its top-notch posters and promos. Now, its official trailer is out. The well-packed video introduces the audience to the film’s world, setting the stage for the ultimate showdown between the forces of “light’ and “darkness”. It features Prabhas in a macho avatar and gives him scope to reinvent himself. The video also features action sequences and a bit of humour. It ends with the introduction of Kamal Haasan’s character, who talks about the dawn of a “new era”

The trailer features some stunning visuals and promises to be a game-changer for Indian cinema.

About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava and marks his collaboration with the ‘Mahanati’ director. The film explores the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’. Ashwin’s magnum opus stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and is the first Telugu film of her career.

The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The ‘Indian 2’ actor recently revealed that he has a cameo in the film. The buzz is that he plays the main antagonist in the biggie and will be seen on the screen for nearly 20 minutes.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set to open in theatres on June 27.

