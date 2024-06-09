'Kalki 2898 AD': Deepika Padukone Sports an Intense Look in New Poster of Prabhas-led Film

Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Kalki 2898 AD, which marks her first collaboration with Prabhas. The film has created a great deal of buzz among movie buffs as it has been shot on a massive budget of around Rs 600 crore and brings together some of the industry’s biggest names. Earlier today (June 9), the makers unveiled Deepika’s look from the film.

Deepika Padukone Looks Intense in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ poster

Prabhas will be seen with Deepika Padukone in ‘Kalki 2898 AD; the biggest Indian film of the year. The film‘s trailer will be launched tomorrow (June 10) and this has created a great deal of excitement in the industry. On Sunday (June 9), a day before the big event, the makers unveiled a new poster to pique the curiosity of fans. In it, the Piku actress is she in an intense avatar.

The dystopian background suggests that her character will face a lot of turmoil during the course of the film.

What’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ About?

Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava and marks his collaboration with the ‘Mahanati’ director. The film explores the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’. Ashwin’s magnum opus stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and is the first Telugu film of her career.

The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The ‘Vishwaroopam’ actor recently revealed that he has a cameo in the film. The buzz is that he plays the main antagonist in the biggie and will be seen on the screen for nearly 20 minutes.

This will be Prabhas’ first after the Prashanth Neel-directed ‘Salaar’. The Hombale Films-backed actioner featured him as a mechanic with a violent past. ‘Salaar’ emerged as a massive commercial success and received positive reviews.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is slated to open in theatres on June 27.

