‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Advance Sales: Prabhas Film Collects Nearly Rs 4 crore in North America

Prabhas is gearing up for the release of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, one of the biggest Indian films of the year. The sci-fi action drama has created a tremendous deal of buzz in the industry with its top-notch promotional assets. In the latest development, the film’s advance sales in the North America market are underway and the initial trends are quite impressive given the fact that its trailer is yet to be released.

Prabhas-led ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Off to Great Start in North America

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, starring Prabhas as Bhairava, is billed as a potential game-changer for Indian cinema as it brings together some of the biggest names from the film fraternity. The film’s advance sales recently got underway in the North America region and the biggie is off to a flying start. It has collected Rs 3.63 crore* from 319 locations and almost 1300 shows in the US.

Additionally, 14,000 tickets have been sold so far. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The sales stand at nearly Rs 4 crore if one includes the Canada market too. These are impressive figures given the fact that the trailer is yet to be released.

About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava and marks his collaboration with the ‘Mahanati’ director. The film centres on the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’. Ashwin’s magnum opus stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and is the first Telugu film of her career. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The ‘Vishwaroopam’ actor recently revealed that he has a cameo in the film. The buzz is that he plays the main antagonist in the biggie and will be seen on the screen for nearly 20 minutes.

ALSO READ | ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: KVN Productions to Distribute Prabhas Film in This State

This will be Prabhas’ first release of the year after the Prashanth Neel-directed ‘Salaar’. The Hombale Films-backed actioner featured him as a mechanic with a violent past. ‘Salaar’ emerged as a massive commercial success and received rave reviews.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, meanwhile, is slated to hit screens on June 27.

*Figures at the time of filling

Show Full Article