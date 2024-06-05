Trailer of Prabhas-led 'Kalki 2898 AD’ to Release on June 10, New Poster Out

Prabhas is gearing up for the release of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, one of the biggest films of his career. The flick has garnered a fair deal of attention as it features the mass hero in a larger-than-life avatar. On Wednesday, April 5, the makers of the pan-India film announced that its official trailer will be released on June 10.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Trailer Gets a Release Date, Prabhas Fans in for a Treat

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, starring Prabhas as Bhairava, is touted to be a potential game-changer for Indian cinema. It has become the talk of the town with its top-notch promotional material. On Wednesday, June 5, the makers announced that the film’s trailer would be unveiled on June 10. They promised fans that a ‘new world’ awaits them.

“𝐀 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐈𝐓𝐒! #Kalki2898AD Trailer on June 10th. @SrBachchan @ikamalhaasan #Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @DishPatani@Music_Santhosh @VyjayanthiFilms @Kalki2898AD @saregamaglobal @saregamasouth #Kalki2898ADonJune27,” read the X post.

The makers also shared a new poster that features ‘Darling’.

All About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava and marks his collaboration with the ‘Mahanati’ director. The film centres on the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’. Ashwin’s magnum opus stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and is the first Telugu film of her career. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The ‘Indian 2’ actor recently revealed that he has a cameo in the film. The buzz is that he plays the main antagonist in the biggie and will be seen on the screen for nearly 20 minutes.

This will be Prabhas’ first release of the year after the Prashanth Neel-directed ‘Salaar’. The actioner featured him as a mechanic with a violent past. ‘Salaar’ emerged as a massive commercial success and received rave reviews.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, meanwhile, is slated to hit screens on June 27.

