'Kalki 2898 AD': KVN Productions to Distribute Prabhas Film in This State

Prabhas will soon be seen in Kalki 2898 AD, one of the biggest Indian films of the year. The sci-fi action drama has created a great deal of buzz among fans with its captivating promotional material. Here is the latest update about the film. KVN Productions, one of Karnataka’s biggest banners, is set to distribute the biggie in Karnataka.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’: KVN Productions to Distribute Prabhas Film in Karnataka

KVN Productions, the banner behind Kannada films such as ‘Sakath’ and ‘By Two Love’, is set to distribute Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD in Karnataka. The banner has previously distributed films such as SS Rajamouli’s RRR and the Rakshit Shetty-led 777 Charlie in the state. ‘Darling’ enjoys a strong fan following in Karnataka because of his work in Baahubali and Saalar. This should help Kalki 2898 AD do well in the market.

All About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava and marks his collaboration with the ‘Mahanati’ director. The film centres on the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’. Ashwin’s magnum opus stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and is the first Telugu film of her career. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

‘Ulaganayagan’ recently revealed that he has a cameo in the film. The buzz is that he plays the main antagonist in the biggie and will be seen on the screen on nearly 20 minutes. It has also been reported that the trailer of Kalki 2898 AD will be released on June 7. The video is likely to give fans more clarity on the storyline and characters. There is also curiosity to know whether Prabhas will dub for the Hindi trailer.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set to open in theatres on June 27.

