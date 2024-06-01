‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Trailer of Prabhas-led Film to Be Released on This Date?

Prabhas will soon be seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, one of the biggest films of the year. The sci-fi action drama has created a great deal of buzz among fans with its intriguing posters and entertaining prelude, titled ‘Bujji and Bhairava’. Here is the latest update about the biggie.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Trailer to be Released on June 7?

Prabhas will be seen in a new avatar in the eagerly-awaited ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, his maiden film with Nag Ashwin. The ‘Mahanati’ director’s magnum opus promises to be a game-changer for Indian cinema given its scale. According to the latest reports, its trailer is likely to be unveiled on June 7.

The team, however, is yet to make an official announcement regarding this. Going by the quality of the promotional assets released so far, fans can expect the trailer to be a visual delight. There is also a lot of curiosity among fans regarding whether Prabhas will dub for the film in Hindi.

He lent his voice to the teaser of ‘Bujji and Bhairava’ but not to the anime itself. It remains to be seen whether his voice is used in the Hindi trailer of the film.

About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava and marks his collaboration with the ‘Mahanati’ director. The film centres on the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’. Ashwin’s magnum opus stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and is the first Telugu film of her career. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The ‘Vikram’ star recently revealed that he has a cameo in the film. The buzz is that he plays the main antagonist in the biggie and will be seen on the screen on nearly 20 minutes.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set to open in theatres on June 27.

