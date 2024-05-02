MEA: 3 Indians in Myanmar Seek Refugee, 1 Successfully Brought Back

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) disclosed on Thursday that three Indian nationals in Myanmar, who fell victim to fraudulent job offers, have reached out to the Indian government for repatriation, with one individual already returned home.

During the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “Three Indians in Myanmar contacted the Indian government for repatriation and one of them has returned. We are in touch with the other two individuals. The embassy there is working to secure their release as soon as possible.”

Jaiswal reiterated the importance of exercising caution while pursuing job opportunities in Southeast Asian countries, referring to previous advisories issued by the Indian government.

“We have issued several advisories cautioning people to be careful when seeking employment opportunities abroad. They should exercise caution and verify the credibility of agents before signing contracts,” emphasized Jaiswal.

Indian nationals have been victimized by fraudulent job offers orchestrated by transnational criminal syndicates in Myanmar, subjecting them to exploitative working conditions.

“We once again remind individuals to be vigilant and cautious when considering such assignments,” added the MEA spokesperson.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar reported the rescue of over 400 Indian nationals trapped in similar fake job schemes, urging Indian citizens to be wary and avoid falling into such traps.

In September 2022, the MEA issued an advisory to Indian citizens, particularly IT-skilled youth, cautioning them against fraudulent job rackets. In October of the same year, India successfully repatriated around 45 Indians ensnared in fake job schemes in Myanmar.