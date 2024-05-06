Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2024 Results Released, Passing Rate Exceeds 94%

The Tamil Nadu State Board has announced the Class 12 results, revealing a remarkable 94.56 percent pass rate among students. Boys achieved a pass percentage of 92.37, while girls surpassed with 96.44 percent.

Out of the 7,60,606 students, a commendable 7,19,196 successfully cleared the exams, with 2,478 out of 7,532 higher secondary schools achieving a flawless 100 percent pass rate.

Notably, Computer Science boasted the highest pass rate at 99.8 percent, closely followed by Chemistry at 99.14 percent. Exceptional performances were also seen in Mathematics, where 2,587 students aced the exam, and in Physics and Chemistry, with 633 and 471 students respectively securing perfect scores.

This year’s TN HSE +2 exams witnessed a substantial 94.56 percent success rate. Candidates, numbering nearly eight lakhs, can access their TNDGE Class 12 results by providing their roll number and date of birth.

The TN HSC plus 2 exams, spanning from March 1 to 22, strategically allocated a three to five-day gap before core subjects, ensuring students had ample time for preparation.

In the previous year, approximately 8.51 lakh students participated in the TNDGE HSE exams in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry across science, arts, and commerce streams. The pass percentage for Class 12 TN HSE exams in the preceding years stood at 94.03 percent and 93.80 percent in 2022.

Looking ahead, the eagerly anticipated TN SSLC Class 10 results are set to be unveiled on May 10. The TN SSLC exams took place from March 26 to April 8, with practical exams conducted from February 26 to 28.